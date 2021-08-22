Downing Street-linked BBC director attempting to block editorial appointment on political grounds did not declare role at top Conservative lobbying forum

Sir Robbie Gibb Leon Neal/Getty Images

Sir Robbie Gibb, a member of the BBC’s board, is attempting to block a senior editorial appointment.

Concerns have been raised over the impartiality of the BBC if the appointment were to go ahead.

Gibb himself made no mention in his declaration of personal interests of his role with a top Tory lobbying forum.

Sir Robbie Gibb, a member of the BBC’s governing board and a former Director of Communications to ex-Prime Minister Theresa May, was on the board of a top Conservative lobbying forum but did not declare it in his declaration of personal interests, Insider can disclose.

Gibb is behind attempts to block the appointment of former Huffington Post UK editor Jess Brammar to a senior editorial role at the BBC. Gibb told the BBC’s director for news and current affairs Fran Unsworth she “cannot make this appointment” and that the government’s “fragile trust in the BBC will be shattered” if the appointment went ahead, the Financial Times reported. A source close to Gibb denied using those words, the Financial Times reported.

A government source suggested to the Mail on Sunday that the appointment would raise questions about the commitment of the BBC’s Director-General, Tim Davie, to impartiality at the broadcaster.

But Gibb’s own record amid the concerns over impartiality raises questions.

In March 2020, before Gibb was appointed to the BBC Board, Gibb joined the board of the Enterprise Forum, which gives businesses access to senior Conservatives to lobby them on policy.

Gibb was appointed to the BBC Board in May 2021 and made a declaration of personal interests on May 18. There is no mention of his role with the Enterprise Forum.

The BBC’s rules on declarations of interests say individuals must declare “involvement in an organization which could influence Government policies or industry standards.”

According to its website, The Enterprise Forum says it is for “business and organizations that want to engage on policy with the Government and other politicians,” established “through a desire to ensure business involvement in the Conservative Party’s policy development.”

In a promotional video for The Enterprise Forum’s 20th anniversary, the organization’s deputy chairman said “I hope that over those years Conservative ministers and shadow ministers have actually adjusted their promises because of the work of the Enterprise Forum.”

The Enterprise Forum insists they themselves do not take particular stances but merely facilitate discussions.

When Insider approached The Enterprise Forum as to Gibb’s role on their board, a spokesperson for the Forum told Insider that Gibb “is no longer on the Enterprise Forum Board.”

The Enterprise Forum’s website was then edited to scrub all references to Gibb, including the deletion of their post announcing the news. That post has not been moved to the site’s news archive.

Repeated requests as to when Gibb left the Enterprise Forum Board were not answered.

The BBC claim Gibb’s declaration of personal interests is up to date and confirmed he was no longer on the Enterprise Forum’s Board.

The BBC declined to comment when asked by Insider to specify when he left, or to rule out the possibility he held both posts at the same time. They also declined to comment on the suggestion that while his declaration of personal interests may now be up to date, there may have been a point at which it was misleading and a breach of the BBC’s rules.

Gibb did not respond to a request for comment.