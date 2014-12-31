The BBC Has Been Forced To Pull A Documentary That Focused On The Royal Family After Princess Diana's Death

The BBC has been forced to postpone a documentary about the royal family after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, The Times reports.

The film, called “Reinventing the Royals,” focuses on the relationship between the Windsors and the press after Diana died in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

According to The Times, the BBC Two film argues that a spin doctor was used to improve the image of the Prince of Wales. It was set to air on Jan. 4.

Radio Times, which broke the story, quotes Steve Hewlett, the presenter of the documentary, as saying “Prince Charles hired Mark Bolland from the Press Complaints Commission to act as entirely new sort of a royal media manager —

