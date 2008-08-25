BBC Cost Control: Pay Kids 20 Cents A Day To Sell Magazines

Farming families in India whose crops have been destroyed by drought are now selling their sons to local gangs who are forcing the boys to sell BBC magazines to motorists for as little as 12 pence or 22 cents a day.



UK’s Times Online: The BBC is profiting from child labour in India where boys as young as eight are being forced by gangs to sell Top Gear and Good Homes magazines, for as little as 12p a day. According to campaigners, the children, who are sold by their families for about £12.50, suffer abuse at the hands of gangsters who control the roadside pitches where they hawk magazines…

The [boys interviewed last week by The Sunday Times] had left their farming families in the northeastern state of Bihar after drought had ruined their crops, they said, and were now working punishing 12-hour days…

The publications are sold on bookstalls for about £1 each, but it is a ferociously competitive market and the battle for readers is fought on the main roads in big cities.

Retailers appointed by the joint venture hire distributors, who in turn employ gangs who use trafficked children to sell to motorists.

