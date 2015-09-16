A BBC cameraman is in hospital with bruises after falling outside Jeremy Corbyn's home

Sky News Corbyn leaves his house on Tuesday in a video shot right before a cameraman fell to the ground.

A BBC cameraman is reportedly in hospital with injuries to his face and neck following an incident that took place outside the home of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn on Tuesday.

Channel 4 News political correspondent Michael Crick has shared details of the alleged assault on Twitter. He says that the cameraman is recovering in hospital following a fall outside Corbyn’s home, and has visible bruises to his face.

BBC cameraman in hospital last night with neck and face injuries after Corbyn aide allegedly assaulted him as Corbyn left his home yesterday

Labour has denied that the incident was caused by a Labour aide, instead telling Financial Times chief political correspondent Jim Pickard that it was an employee of the Government car service who knocked the cameraman over.

Cameraman in alleged incident outside Corbyn home was seen in hospital wearing neck brace & with bruise to his face

Labour says that the individual in question works for the government’s car service, not for the party @MichaelLCrick

Here’s a video of the incident:

Crick claims on Twitter that Channel 4 News has obtained another video of the incident with audio, and said that the phrase “I warned you” can be heard after the cameraman falls to the ground.

Corbyn has had a tricky relationship with the media following the Labour leadership election. He has only given a handful of interviews, largely igonoring mainstream media outlets. That has infuriated journalists.

