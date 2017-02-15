Amazon reportedly poached the head of the BBC's 'Introducing' platform for new artists

Jason Carter, architect of the influential BBC Introducing platform for new artists, has announced his departure from the Beeb after 20 years — and MBW is told he’s off to Amazon.

Quite what Carter will be doing at Jeff Bezos’s company remains unclear, but it’s a safe bet that it will have a lot to do with Amazon Music Unlimited, Amazon Echo and music curation.

We’re informed it will be a senior position, with Carter becoming Director of a new initiative at the company.

His departure will be considered a big blow for the BBC’s music efforts, arriving just days after flagship station BBC Radio 1 posted its worst Q4 Rajar result in over a decade.

Radio 1 drew an average of 9.56 million weekly listeners in the final three months of 2016, representing a loss of 768,000 year-on-year .

It was the fourth quarter in a row in which the station’s audience dropped below 10 million.

Carter launched BBC Introducing in June 2007 with its own stage at Glastonbury, as a way to lend previously unheard of support to new artists.

Under Carter’s leadership, over 40 BBC Introducing local radio shows have been launched, championing thousands of new artists including Florence and The Machine, James Bay, Jake Bugg and The 1975.

In addition to Introducing, Carter led the delivery of all of the BBC’s live music events and concerts across BBC Radio 1,Radio 1Xtra, Radio 2, 6 Music and Asian Network.

He oversaw events as Radio 1’s Big Weekend (which he started on Radio 1 following the end of the Radio 1 Roadshows), BBC Proms In Hyde Park, Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park and special BBC Radio concerts which have featured Elton John, Justin Timberlake, Rod Stewart., Eminem, Madonna and Muse among others.

He first joined Radio 1 in August 1997, and was named Editor, BBC Radio 1 and Radio 1Xtra Live Music & Events in 2007.

He leaves behind his current BBC role as Head Of Live Music, International and BBC Introducing.Music Business Worldwide

