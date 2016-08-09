BBC presenter Andrew Neil: Publish my pay because I'm worth it

BBC Andrew Neil presenting ‘This Week’.

BBC political presenter Andrew Neil has revealed that he is happy to have the details of his salary published — but only if the broadcaster discloses how many shows he hosts a year.

Neil was questioned about his pay by the Radio Times after the cross-party Culture Media and Sport Committee said last week that the BBC should reveal how much its biggest stars earn if they take home more than Prime Minister Theresa May.

Neil, who hosts “The Daily Politics” and “This Week” for BBC1, confirmed that he gets more than May’s £143,000 salary.

Asked if he is his happy for his salary to be made public, he said: “I have no problem with that at all. I’d only put in one caveat, which is that next to the salary they should put the number of programmes we do every year.”

He added: “But if you divide my pay by the number of shows I do, I’m pretty far down the pecking order. I do almost 180 programmes a year — more than almost anybody else in the political sphere.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.