BBC presenter Andrew Neil made more than £550,000 last year

“Daily Politics” host Andrew Neil earned more than £550,000 ($714,000) last year, according to company records filed before the presenter said he would be happy to publish his BBC salary.

Documents filed at Companies House on 29 June show that shareholders’ funds at Neil’s company, Glenburn Enterprises, stood at £7.27 million ($9.45 million) last year.

This was an increase of £556,828 ($723,000), or 8.3%, on the £6.71 million ($8.7 million) of shareholders’ funds recorded in 2014, according to the company accounts. Neil is Glenburn’s only shareholder.

The amount Glenburn had in cash in the bank also rose 23% from £2.59 million ($3.39 million) to £3.21 million ($4.19 million) year-on-year.

It is not clear how much of Neil’s £556,828 earnings were from the BBC, although he admitted to the Radio Times on Tuesday that the broadcaster does pay him more than Prime Minister Theresa May.

Neil declined to comment Glenburn’s accounts. A BBC spokeswoman said the broadcaster does not comment on the pay of individuals.

It comes after the cross-party Culture Media and Sport Committee said last week that the BBC should reveal the pay packets of its biggest stars if they take home more than May, who earns £143,000 ($185,000) a year.

Neil said on Twitter on Tuesday that non-BBC work accounts for 75% of his professional portfolio.

Radio Times implies I’m on holiday. Not. I’m in my Grasse office dealing with all non-BBC work = 75% work portfolio https://t.co/3epTEPdOCt

— Andrew Neil (@afneil) August 9, 2016

He is the chairman of right-wing British magazine The Spectator, as well as publishing company ITP. The latter publishes the Middle Eastern versions of magazines including Time Out and Cosmopolitan.

Neil resigned last year as chairman of World Media Rights (WMR), the TV production company he co-founded in 2005, because of his workload. Despite the resignation, he still lists WMR on his Twitter biography.

BBC Olympics presenter Clare Balding earns £516,712 ($671,000).

The Guardian revealed on Tuesday the earnings of another BBC star: Sports presenter Clare Balding.

The host’s earnings hit £516,712 ($671,000) after shareholders’ funds at her company, Clearly Clare, rose from £1.24 million ($1.61 million) in 2014 to £1.76 million ($2.29 million) last year.

Balding is currently the main host of the BBC’s Olympics coverage and will perform the same role for Channel 4 during the Paralympics. She also has her own show on BT Sport, titled “The Clare Balding Show.”

NOW WATCH: How different camera lenses affect how you appear in photos



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.