BBC America Will Air Royal Wedding Live And Commercial-Free

Photo: AP Images

BBC America will air Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding live and without commercial interruptions on April 29, it announced Wednesday.BBC America’s broadcast will consist of a direct live feed from BBC One, with commentary from BBC One anchor Huw Edwards.



Sadly, it wil apparently not be in 3D.

BBC America also announced that it will air the U.S. premiere of the documentary “Prince William’s Africa” on April 24 at 2 p.m. as part of its run-up to the wedding. In the documentary, William tells presenter Ben Fogle of his fondness for Africa and dedication to conservation on the continent.

This post originally appeared at TheWrap.com.

