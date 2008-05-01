BBC America Shows: Big On iTunes

Yesterday BBC America announced a deal to distribute some of its shows on Apple’s iTunes (APPL). And today? Three of iTunes top-10 series are … from the Beeb: two seasons of “Torchwood” and one of “Little Britain.”



Not a huge shock: iTunes doesn’t often get big slugs of new content, and we imagine was some pent-up demand for the Beeb shows in the US. (Until yesterday, BBC shows had only been available on iTunes in the U.K.) Still, it’s got to say something about the iTunes demographic.

One thing to say about them: they seem to want BBC shows in bulk. While three titles broke into the top 10 series, no single BBC episode has cracked iTunes’ top shows, so “Gossip Girl” and “Desperate Housewives” are safe, for now.

