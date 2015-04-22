You'll be able to buy a toy version of that cute little ball droid from the new 'Star Wars' movie

BB-8 is one of the new droids in the next “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens.”
He’s only appeared in two trailers and a live “Star Wars” event so far, but BB-8 is quickly becoming a new fan favourite.
BB-8 looks like this:
Sphero, astartup that makes smartphone-controlled ball toys, announced this week that it helped develop the BB-8 puppet used in “The Force Awakens.”
This one:
The company also teased that it will have a new BB-8 toy coming soon. So far, you can onlysign up on Sphero’s website for more information.
According to a leaked product pagespotted by Gizmodo, the BB-8 toy from Sphero will cost $US150 and look like this:
