You'll be able to buy a toy version of that cute little ball droid from the new 'Star Wars' movie

Steve Kovach

BB-8 is one of the new droids in the next “Star Wars” movie, “The Force Awakens.”

He’s only appeared in two trailers and a live “Star Wars” event so far, but BB-8 is quickly becoming a new fan favourite.

BB-8 looks like this:

Star wars bb-8Play GIFLucasfilm/Disney

Sphero, astartup that makes smartphone-controlled ball toys, announced this week that it helped develop the BB-8 puppet used in “The Force Awakens.”

This one:

BB-8 GifPlay GIFDisney via YouTube

The company also teased that it will have a new BB-8 toy coming soon. So far, you can onlysign up on Sphero’s website for more information.

Star wars sphero bb-8 toySphero

According to a leaked product pagespotted by Gizmodo, the BB-8 toy from Sphero will cost $US150 and look like this:

Bb-8 leaked toy image from spheroFat Brain Toys

NOW WATCH: Watch the original Luke Skywalker, R2-D2 and Princess Leia take the stage at the ‘Star Wars’ Celebration event

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.