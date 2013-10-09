'Baywatch' Cast Reveal Weight Clause In Contract: 'You Couldn't Go Up Or Down 5 Pounds'

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty ‘Baywatch’ cast members Nicole Eggert, Gena Lee Nolin and Traci Bingham reunite for the show’s 25th anniversary.

The cast of “Baywatch” reunited for the show’s 25th anniversary and revealed some interesting tidbits about the show watched by billions worldwide.

Nicole Eggert explained to “Entertainment Tonight”: “[There] was a five pound fluctuation you couldn’t go up or down.”

Traci Bingham, who was on the series from 1996-1998, dished that

“If you did anything to gain or lose weight, you were in trouble.”

As for those famous skimpy red “Baywatch” bathing suits, Bingham says, “I had mine framed but I told [Carmen Electra] about it so she did hers [too]. And it was really cool. It’s such a classic piece to put in your home.”

Bingham also revealed one awkward swimsuit moment: “When I auditioned for the show, I was asked to try on a suit and it was Pamela’s. I didn’t think it would fit, but it did. So, yeah, it was pretty awkward from the beginning.”

Watch the cast reunite on “Entertainment Tonight” below:











