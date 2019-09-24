THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Baywatch' 30 years later

NBC; Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery Los Angeles Pamela Anderson starred on NBC’s ‘Baywatch’ in 1989.

“Baywatch” is celebrating its 30th anniversary since the first season premiered in 1989.

The show featured some of the most iconic celebrities of our time, including David Hasselhoff, Pamela Anderson, and Carmen Electra.

See where the original stars of “Baywatch” are now.

It’s been 30 years since we were first introduced to the stunning, red bathing suit-clad lifeguards of “Baywatch.“

The show is a mainstay in pop culture thanks to its dramatic storylines that tackled the emotional and physical toils that come with saving lives. But, most importantly, it gave us the trademark slow-mo scenes that featured its gorgeous cast running across the beach.

In celebration of “Baywatch’s” milestone, revisit some of the series’ original cast members, and see what they’re up to now.

David Hasselhoff played lieutenant lifeguard Mitch Buchannon in all 11 seasons of the show.

NBCUniversal David Hasselhoff starred on NBC’s ‘Baywatch’ from 1989 to 2000.

Mitch was known for being the leader, and took his job as a lifeguard very seriously.

Hasselhoff continued to act in soap operas, plays, and even appeared in a few reality shows.

P. Lehman / Barcroft Media via Getty Images David Hasselhoff in September 2019.

Hasselhoff was a regular on the long-running soap, “The Young and the Restless” in the early 2000s.

In 2007, Hasselhoff went viral after one of his daughters posted a video of him drunkenly eating a hamburger from the floor. In response to the video, the actor’s reps said that he is a “recovering alcoholic.”

The 67-year-old has since starred in his own reality show with his daughters, “Meet the Hasselhoffs,” appeared in “Sharknado 3” and “Sharknado 4,” and had cameos in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vo. 2” as well as the 2017 remake “Baywatch.”

Pamela Anderson portrayed C.J. Parker in five seasons.

Fotos International/Getty Images Pamela Anderson as C.J. Parker.

C.J. was the senior lifeguard, who was not only extremely fit but also brave and determined.

Anderson embraced her sex-symbol status and is known for gracing the covers of Playboy magazine.

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Maddox Gallery Los Angeles Pamela Anderson in June 2019.

The mother of two also starred in several TV shows such as “VIP,” the animated cartoon series, “Stripperella,” and the 2017 French series, “Sur-Vie.”

Anderson also wrote two books, 2004’s “Star” and 2005’s “Star Struck.”

The 52-year-old also returned for the 2003 TV movie, “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding,” and made a cameo in the 2017 film “Baywatch.”

David Charvet portrayed Matt Brody in four seasons.

NBC David Charvet as Matt Brody.

Matt was known for being one of the show’s main heartthrobs, and for dating CJ and Summer.

Charvet went on to star in ‘Melrose Place,’ then focused on his musical career in France.

Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images David Charvet in August 2018.

Charvet released three pop-rock studio albums: the eponymous “David Charvet” in 1997, “Leap of Faith” in 2002, and “Se laisser quelque chose” in 2004.

He also appeared on “The Celebrity Apprentice” in 2017 with his now-ex-wife Brooke Burke, and faced backlash from viewers at the time after he wouldn’t ride behind her on a motorcycle during a photoshoot.

Nicole Eggert played Summer Quinn for three seasons.

NBC Nicole Eggert as Summer Quinn.

Summer was the kind and hard-working girl-next-door.

But after three seasons, Eggert said she left the series after feeling “unhappy” with the way the show was affecting her reputation.

Eggert went on to guest star on several TV shows and in some TV movies.

Nathan Congleton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images Nicole Eggert on ‘Megyn Kelly Today’ in January 2018.

She also starred in several reality shows like VH1’s “Celebrity Fit Club” and ABC’s “Splash.” The 47-year-old is now busy with her own ice cream truck business.

Jeremy Jackson played Hobie Buchannon for nine seasons.

NBC Jeremy Jackson as Hobie Buchannon.

Hobie was the mischievous son of Mitch (Hasselhoff).

Jackson served jail time after pleading no contest to a count of assault with a deadly weapon in 2015.

Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty Images Jeremy Jackson enters the ‘Celebrity Big Brother’ house in 2015.

Jackson went on VH1’s “Celebrity Rehab with Dr. Drew” in 2011 where he talked about his addiction to crystal meth. In 2015, he got kicked out of another reality show, “Celebrity Big Brother” after exposing a castmates’ chest while drunk.

Later that year, he was arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman, according to People.

Jackson accepted a no-contest plea deal for the incident, People reported, and was sentenced with 270 days in jail and five years’ probation.

Carmen Electra starred as Lani McKenzie in two seasons, but is still one of the most memorable characters to appear on the show.

NBC Carmen Electra as Lani McKenzie.

Lani was half-Hawaiian and had dreams of becoming a dancer, with lifeguarding being her way to fund those dreams.

Electra went on to star in several TV series, reality shows, and movies.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic via Getty Images Carmen Electra in February 2019.

Electra has starred in several comedy films, such as the “Scary Movie” franchise, “Starsky and Hutch,” “Epic Movie,” and “Meet the Spartans.”

She was also known for her reality shows, such as MTV’s “‘Til Death Do Us Part: Carmen and Dave,” which she starred in with her now-ex-husband, rocker Dave Navarro.

The 47-year-old recently made cameos on “Jane the Virgin” and “Reno 911!”

David Chokachi played Cody Madison in four seasons.

NBC David Chokachi as Cody Madison.

Cody was considered a compassionate and funny character, who hoped to one day make it to the Olympics.

Chokachi continued acting, starring in various TV movies and series.

Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Broadwood Media David Chokachi in March 2019.

After leaving “Baywatch” in 1999, Chokachi starred in 2001’s “Witchblade,” 2006’s “Beyond the Break,” and in many other independent films.

Kelly Packard played April Giminski in eight seasons.

All American TV, Inc./Handout via Getty Images Kelly Packard as April Giminski.

April was known as the sweet and determined lifeguard.

Packard left the show in 1999, and stepped away from the screen to start a family.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic via Getty Images Kelly Packard in April 2017.

Packard appeared in very few TV series and movies after her “Baywatch” days. She did, however, appear on ABC’s “Celebrity Wife Swap” in 2014.

Michael Bergin played J.D. Darius in four seasons.

Getty Images Michael Bergin as J.D. Darius.

J.D. was one of the show’s biggest heartthrobs.

After his ‘Baywatch’ days, Bergin went on to appear in several other TV shows.

Chad Buchanan/Getty Images Michael Bergin in May 2007.

Bergin appeared on episodes of “Charmed” and “CSI: Miami,” and had a recurring role on NBC’s “Passions.”

He also appeared on VH1’s “Celebrity Paranormal Project” in 2016.

Alexandra Paul portrayed Stephanie Holden in five seasons of the show.

NBC Alexandra Paul as Stephanie Holden.

Stephanie was known for her statuesque physique and hard-working nature. On season eight, though, Stephanie had a tragic death when the mast of a ship crushed her while she tried to save someone else.

Paul continued acting, and had roles on ‘Melrose Place’ and ‘Mad Men.’

Michael Tullberg/Getty Images Alexandra Paul in August 2019.

The 56-year-old is also an activist, and even got arrested in 2005 for blocking the path of trucks while protesting the destruction of electric cars.

Erika Eleniak starred as Shauni McClain in the first three seasons.

NBC Erika Eleniak as Shauni McClain.

Shauni started off as a rookie but later become a great lifeguard. She also married her colleague, Eddie Kramer.

After ‘Baywatch,’ Eleniak kept acting on several shows and in movies.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMag via Getty Images Erika Eleniak in April 2017.

Some of the movies she starred in include 1992’s “Under Siege” and 1993’s “The Beverly Hillbillies.” She also guest-starred on shows like “CSI: Miami” and “Desperate Housewives.”

In the early 2000s, Eleniak appeared on reality shows like CBS’s “The Real Gilligan’s Island” and VH1’s “Celebrity Fit Club.”

Billy Warlock starred as Eddie Kramer in the first three seasons.

NBC Billy Warlock as Eddie Kramer.

Eddie was another rookie who grew into his position as a lifeguard. He married Shauni and they moved to Australia together after season three.

Warlock went on to become a soap star.

Mark Sullivan/Getty Images Billy Warlock at a 2006 Pre-Emmy party.

Warlock has starred on some of TV’s biggest soap operas, including: “General Hospital,” “Days of Our Lives,” “The Young and the Restless,” “As the World Turns,” and “One Life to Live.”

Gregory Alan Williams played Officer Garner Ellerbee.

NBC Gregory Alan Williams as Officer Garner Ellerbee.

Officer Ellerbee had a recurring role in seasons one through five, as well as season eight and the spin-off “Baywatch Nights.”

Williams has starred in many movies and TV series since his time on ‘Baywatch.’

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images Gregory Alan Williams in June 2016.

He starred in movies like 2000’s “Remember the Titans,” 2005’s “Be Cool,” and 2019’s “Brightburn.” He’s also appeared on many TV shows, including “The West Wing,” “Meet the Browns,” and 2016’s “Greenleaf.”

