WHERE ARE THEY NOW? The Cast Of 'Baywatch'

Assuming you’re actually reading this and not just staring, dazed, at the red swimsuits, let us clear something up.



The newest rumours about the famed TV show coming to the big screen are a little disingenuous.

“Rescue Me” creator Peter Tolan has a “Baywatch” movie in the works — yet he says it’s in no way based on the show.

Fine, Tolan — dash our hopes outright.

But with any luck, this development and the buzz around it will spark an actual movie adaptation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.