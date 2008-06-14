Bayou Hedge Fund Fraudster Faked Death, FBI Thinks: Samuel Israel a Fugitive

Authorities are becoming increasingly convinced that former hedge-fund manager Samuel Israel’s “suicide” was just another fraud, the WSJ says:



Investigators are “now even more sceptical” that Israel, of Armonk, N.Y., took his own life after his sport-utility vehicle was found unattended on a bridge in Westchester County on Monday, a law enforcement source said Thursday.

Surveillance video from the bridge showed a second car parked for a time near Israel’s vehicle, the law enforcement source said. The driver of that car was located and interviewed on Thursday, the source said…

On its Web site Thursday, ABC News, citing a well-placed source, said it appears Israel “definitely did not jump and is definitely on the run.” ABC News also reported authorities were questioning the driver whose car was recorded on video near Israel’s vehicle.

In a letter to the judge before his sentencing, Israel said he had briefly considered killing himself but decided not to on account of setting a bad example for his son:

“Taking my own life would be a shortcut, and would only do further harm to my son as he would know that I was not willing to accept the consequences of my actions,” Mr. Israel said.

Fleeing the country, on the other hand, shows the virtue of…balls?

