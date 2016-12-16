The Baylor women's basketball team won a game by 108 points leading to a crazy box score

The Baylor women’s basketball team set an NCAA record on Thursday afternoon when they beat Winthrop 140-32.
The game was filled with some crazy numbers and odd stats.
Consider the following:
- The 108-point margin of victory is the largest ever in NCAA women’s basketball, according to ESPN. The previous record was 102 points by Grambling in 1986.
- The 140 points scored are the second most in NCAA women’s basketball history, according to ESPN. Long Beach State scored 149 points in a 1987 game.
- Baylor outscored Winthrop 38-6 in the first quarter and led 77-18 at halftime. Baylor also outscored Winthrop 29-0 in the fourth quarter.
- Baylor made 61.1% (58-95) of their shots from the field and 55.0% (11-20) of their shots from three-point range.
- Winthrop shot just 13.6% (9-66).
- Baylor made more three-pointers than Winthrop made shots (11 to 9).
- Winthrop’s Erica Williams (15) and Danyael Goodhope (10) combined to score 25 points. The rest of the team scored 7 points. Williams was 4-15 shooting. The rest of the team was 5-51 (9.8%).
- Baylor’s Khadijiah Cave (25) and Natalie Chou (10) both came off the bench and combined they outscored the entire Winthrop team.
