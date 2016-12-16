The Baylor women's basketball team won a game by 108 points leading to a crazy box score

The Baylor women’s basketball team set an NCAA record on Thursday afternoon when they beat Winthrop 140-32.

The game was filled with some crazy numbers and odd stats.

Consider the following:

The 108-point margin of victory is the largest ever in NCAA women’s basketball, according to ESPN. The previous record was 102 points by Grambling in 1986.

The 140 points scored are the second most in NCAA women’s basketball history, according to ESPN. Long Beach State scored 149 points in a 1987 game.

Baylor outscored Winthrop 38-6 in the first quarter and led 77-18 at halftime. Baylor also outscored Winthrop 29-0 in the fourth quarter.

Baylor made 61.1% (58-95) of their shots from the field and 55.0% (11-20) of their shots from three-point range.

Winthrop shot just 13.6% (9-66).

Baylor made more three-pointers than Winthrop made shots (11 to 9).

Winthrop’s Erica Williams (15) and Danyael Goodhope (10) combined to score 25 points. The rest of the team scored 7 points. Williams was 4-15 shooting. The rest of the team was 5-51 (9.8%).

Baylor’s Khadijiah Cave (25) and Natalie Chou (10) both came off the bench and combined they outscored the entire Winthrop team.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.