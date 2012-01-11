Heisman Trophy Winner Robert Griffin III Is Going To The NFL

Photo: YouTube

Heisman trophy winner Robert Griffin III will not return for his final year of eligibility at Baylor and instead enter his name into the NFL draft, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen.He is informing his coach, Art Briles, today and a formal announcement will be made soon, Mortensen says.



RG3 is widely expected to be taken at some point in the first 10 picks of the draft as the second quarterback overall after Andrew Luck of Stanford.

Griffin’s 4,293 passing yards and 47 total touchdowns garnered him college football’s most prestigious award and made Baylor relevant for the first time in decades, as the Bears matched their all-time single season record with 10 wins.

His last game in a Baylor uniform came in a record-breaking 67-56 win over Washington in the Alamo Bowl.

