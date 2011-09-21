22% Of Americans Want God's "Invisible Hand" To Guide The Economy

Economist Adam Smith said that an “invisible hand” guided economic activity.



According to a new survey sponsored by Baylor University, many Americans believe that the “invisible hand” belongs to God.

The survey was conducted by Gallup, questioned 1,714 participants on over 300 items, and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4%.

Here are some of the findings.

40.9% of Americans believe “God Has A Plan For Me.”

Photo: Baylor University

The survey found that those who strongly agree that God has a plan for them also tend to earn less money and have less education. However, “they are the most likely to believe that the United States’ economic system is fair without government intervention.” Of the people who strongly agree that God has a plan for them, 52.6% strongly agree that “The Government Does Too Much.”

Photo: Baylor University

From this we deduce that 21.5% (52.6% of 40.9%) of Americans strongly believe in God and want the government to let God guide the economy.

USA Today quotes Baylor Professor Paul Froese, one of the co-authors of the survey. “They say the invisible hand of the free market is really God at work,” said Froese. “They think the economy works because God wants it to work. It’s a new religious economic idealism.”

The Baylor Religion Survey also asked questions about politics, mental health, and homosexuality. The full report can be downloaded here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.