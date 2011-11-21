WATCH: This Is The Most Ridiculous Touchdown We've Seen All Year

Everything went right for Baylor in their 45-38 upset of No. 5-ranked Oklahoma last night.



In the third quarter, Bears QB Robert Griffin III threw a pass over the middle that ricocheted off an Oklahoma player and sailed 20 yards down the field.

Luckily it dropped right into the hands of Kendall Wright, who run it in for one of the more ridiculous touchdowns you’ll see.

Here’s the video:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

