This Texas Law School Has The Most Cutthroat Students In The Nation

Law students are no slackers, but you have to go all the way to Waco, Texas to find the fiercest ones in the entire country.Baylor Law School has the most competitive law students, according to The Princeton Review’s recently released law school rankings.



The Review polled students on the number of hours they study and the amount of sleep they get each night to determine which school was the most competitive.

Baylor students had reputations for being go-getters before the recent rankings came out.

The school ranked fifth in the nation for trial advocacy training, in which students argue cases in front of mock judges and juries as part of national competitions, U.S. News and World Report’s rankings previously found.

