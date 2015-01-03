Kicker Had A Great Reaction To His Own Embarrassing Attempt To Make A Tackle

Late in the Cotton Bowl, Baylor had a crucial field goal attempt blocked. But it was happened to the kicker after the kick that left many people gasping.

After the kick was blocked, the ball was picked up by a Michigan State player who started to return the ball. The kicker, Chris Callahan, was the first Baylor player to realise what was going on and sprinted after the player looking to make a tackle.

Then Callahan got destroyed with a huge blind-side block that sent the poor kicker flying.





While the block made people cringe. It was Callahan’s reaction after the hit — rolling over and seemingly giving up on life — that made for a perfect ending to such a big hit.

Afterall, he did walk off the field and seemed to be OK.

He also made sure to let people know that he was fine with a great reaction on Twitter following the game, telling his followers “I am alive.”

I am alive. It has been a great season. I am proud to be a Baylor Bear. #SicEm

— Christopher Callahan (@chrispcallahan2) January 1, 2015

Well played.

