Baylor fires football coach after accusations that school covered up sexual-assault allegations against players

Art Briles has been fired from his position as the head coach of the Baylor football program, according to multiple reports.

The firing comes as the school is under intense pressure for how it has handled sexual-assault allegations against several football players.

During Briles’ time as head coach, several football players were accused, charged, and convicted of offenses relating to the controversy. In the past few months, numerous reports accused both the program, and university administration, of taking measures to cover up the allegations in order to protect its players.

As Yahoo explains:

The school is currently being sued by one of [Tevin] Elliott’s alleged victims for its alleged indifference towards her sexual assault complaint. Schools are required by federal law to investigate reports of sexual assault and an Outside the Lines report earlier this spring said the school waited almost two years to look at a claim against two former football players.

Last year, the university hired law firm Pepper Hamilton to independently investigate its handling of sexual assault. Pepper Hamilton is expected to release its findings in the near future, according to Yahoo.

Briles spent nine seasons at the helm of Baylor’s program, during which the Bears went 65-37.

Earlier this week, several reports said Baylor also planned to fire president Ken Starr, though as of Thursday he remains in his position.

