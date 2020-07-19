I ate at an outdoor restaurant in NYC built on what was once the world's smallest aircraft carrier. The vibe was great but the food was a huge dissapointment.

- The “world’s smallest aircraft carrier” is now an outdoor bar on the Hudson River in West Harlem, New York.
- The Baylander Steel Beech opened for business in early July offering Manhattanites a reprieve from the standard outdoor bars that have popped up across the island.
I boarded the ship on Wednesday to see how well my two favourite topics – aviation and food – could live together in harmony but left with a hole in my wallet and an empty stomach.
Watch out, Intrepid – New York City has a new decommissioned aircraft carrier, and this one has an outdoor bar on its main deck.
Just a few miles north of the iconic museum on the same river sits the Baylander, a Vietnam War-era Navy ship that was later used to train helicopter pilots how to land on boats.
Its tiny stature meant that only helicopters could access the ship, though it’s often referred to as the “world’s smallest aircraft carrier,” according to Museum Ships, and for good reason. From bow to stern, the Baylander stretches a mere 125 feet, nearly seven times smaller than the famed USS Intrepid.
Commissioned in 1968, Museum Ships reports, the ship has been bouncing around different branches of the military for decades and eventually ended up in New York City after its retirement from the service. After entering private hands in 2011, the Baylander was moved to the West Harlem Piers and converted into an outdoor bar called the Baylander Steel Beach. It opened for business in early July.
With New York City still holding back on opening up indoor dining, outdoor bars have been in high demand so I went to the Baylander on Wednesday for dinner and drinks with friends to see if the concept held water.
Here’s what it was like dining on a former aircraft carrier turned restaurant.
I first noticed the Baylander while driving down the West Side Highway earlier in the month and saw tables, umbrellas, and what appeared to be an outdoor bar.
After finishing work on Wednesday, a few friends and I decided to make the trek down from 155th Street to the West Harlem Piers, located off 125th Street.
And we discovered the Baylander open for business!
As an aviation reporter and food lover, it was clearly a match made in heaven to be having dinner and drinks on an aircraft carrier.
As we approached the ship, a bouncer checked our IDs to make sure we were of legal age.
The menu was incredibly simple with classic options like hamburgers, fried clam strips, and lobster rolls. The drink menu also had a mixture of specialty cocktails.
Despite the outdoor setting, masks still had to be worn unless sitting and social distancing was required.
The name, Baylander Steel Beach, is in reference to the Navy parties held on the decks of aircraft carriers, known as steel beaches.
We had great weather and were expecting smooth sailing as we walked aboard.
Before we were given permission to come aboard, the hostess took our temperatures to ensure we didn’t have a COVID-19-related fever, with hand sanitizer available also upon request.
With New York City still restricting indoor dining, the outdoor bar was the perfect environment to hang out in rather than a bar with a makeshift and unprotected outdoor seating section along a busy avenue.
Seating on the main deck included a mix of picnic tables and counters with bar stools along the ship’s edge.
Umbrellas also provided a slight reprieve from the sun as it set.
Social distance signage lined the ship with reminders to wear masks and stay six feet apart.
To avoid crowding in line, the bar had installed placards on the ground telling patrons where to stand while waiting to order.
Here’s the main bar near the ship’s bow from where food and drinks are ordered.
The bar featured a beer draft system fashioned from ship pipes with a Titanic-style engine telegraph for decoration.
All cocktails were $US10 and over, standard for New York City, but there was a Bud Light bucket deal on offer with five cans for $US25.
I went for the boat’s signature drink, the Big Apple Froze, and had a great view of the Hudson River and Midtown. The cool cocktail was refreshing and tasty.
Located in West Harlem, though, the barge also provided great views of the nearby George Washington Bridge to the north.
Instead of table service, patrons were given a buzzer for food orders and picked them up at a window in the back of the ship.
As I waited for my food, my friends received their order of fried clam strips, buffalo wings, and french fries. It was mouth-watering, to say the least. but not cheap as this order came to $US30 before drinks.
I ordered the fish and chips tacos, an interesting take on the English dish.
Needless to say, I was a bit disappointed with the portion size, especially with the $US12 price tag.
It took all of two bites to finish one.
It was definitely tasty but did not do anything to quash my appetite after a full workday.
After wrapping up the meal, we took a walk around the miniature aircraft carrier. There was additional seating behind the bar for those who wanted to enjoy the views of New Jersey.
But the real treat was the upper deck that offered near-360-degree views.
This was arguably the best seat in the house.
The views of the river were unbeatable, especially as the sun was setting.
Back down on the main deck, there are still some holdovers from the ship’s time in the Navy.
There’s also an additional seating area near the ship’s stern with more picnic tables.
And those wanting to see some of the ship’s inner workings need look no further than the restroom, where there’s some leftover equipment.
Come fall, the Baylander will serve the scores of Columbia University students and faculty in the area, with the main campus just a few blocks south and some university buildings visible from the ship.
After venturing back onto dry land, I found myself still hungry.
Luckily, there was an old familiar bar waiting at the end of the pier, 123 Burger Shot Beer, where we could get some cheap hamburgers for the 30-block walk back.
True to name, the burgers were only a dollar.
While the Baylander did provide a unique and enjoyable atmosphere, I think next time I’ll fill up before getting on board.
