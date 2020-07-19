I ate at an outdoor restaurant in NYC built on what was once the world's smallest aircraft carrier. The vibe was great but the food was a huge dissapointment.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider Eating a Baylander Steel Beach in Manhattan.

The “world’s smallest aircraft carrier” is now an outdoor bar on the Hudson River in West Harlem, New York.

The Baylander Steel Beech opened for business in early July offering Manhattanites a reprieve from the standard outdoor bars that have popped up across the island.

I boarded the ship on Wednesday to see how well my two favourite topics – aviation and food – could live together in harmony but left with a hole in my wallet and an empty stomach.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Watch out, Intrepid – New York City has a new decommissioned aircraft carrier, and this one has an outdoor bar on its main deck.

Just a few miles north of the iconic museum on the same river sits the Baylander, a Vietnam War-era Navy ship that was later used to train helicopter pilots how to land on boats.

Its tiny stature meant that only helicopters could access the ship, though it’s often referred to as the “world’s smallest aircraft carrier,” according to Museum Ships, and for good reason. From bow to stern, the Baylander stretches a mere 125 feet, nearly seven times smaller than the famed USS Intrepid.

Commissioned in 1968, Museum Ships reports, the ship has been bouncing around different branches of the military for decades and eventually ended up in New York City after its retirement from the service. After entering private hands in 2011, the Baylander was moved to the West Harlem Piers and converted into an outdoor bar called the Baylander Steel Beach. It opened for business in early July.

With New York City still holding back on opening up indoor dining, outdoor bars have been in high demand so I went to the Baylander on Wednesday for dinner and drinks with friends to see if the concept held water.

Here’s what it was like dining on a former aircraft carrier turned restaurant.

I first noticed the Baylander while driving down the West Side Highway earlier in the month and saw tables, umbrellas, and what appeared to be an outdoor bar.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

After finishing work on Wednesday, a few friends and I decided to make the trek down from 155th Street to the West Harlem Piers, located off 125th Street.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

And we discovered the Baylander open for business!

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

As an aviation reporter and food lover, it was clearly a match made in heaven to be having dinner and drinks on an aircraft carrier.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

As we approached the ship, a bouncer checked our IDs to make sure we were of legal age.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

The menu was incredibly simple with classic options like hamburgers, fried clam strips, and lobster rolls. The drink menu also had a mixture of specialty cocktails.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Despite the outdoor setting, masks still had to be worn unless sitting and social distancing was required.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

The name, Baylander Steel Beach, is in reference to the Navy parties held on the decks of aircraft carriers, known as steel beaches.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

We had great weather and were expecting smooth sailing as we walked aboard.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Before we were given permission to come aboard, the hostess took our temperatures to ensure we didn’t have a COVID-19-related fever, with hand sanitizer available also upon request.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

With New York City still restricting indoor dining, the outdoor bar was the perfect environment to hang out in rather than a bar with a makeshift and unprotected outdoor seating section along a busy avenue.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Seating on the main deck included a mix of picnic tables and counters with bar stools along the ship’s edge.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Umbrellas also provided a slight reprieve from the sun as it set.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Social distance signage lined the ship with reminders to wear masks and stay six feet apart.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

To avoid crowding in line, the bar had installed placards on the ground telling patrons where to stand while waiting to order.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Here’s the main bar near the ship’s bow from where food and drinks are ordered.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

The bar featured a beer draft system fashioned from ship pipes with a Titanic-style engine telegraph for decoration.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

All cocktails were $US10 and over, standard for New York City, but there was a Bud Light bucket deal on offer with five cans for $US25.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

I went for the boat’s signature drink, the Big Apple Froze, and had a great view of the Hudson River and Midtown. The cool cocktail was refreshing and tasty.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Located in West Harlem, though, the barge also provided great views of the nearby George Washington Bridge to the north.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Instead of table service, patrons were given a buzzer for food orders and picked them up at a window in the back of the ship.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

As I waited for my food, my friends received their order of fried clam strips, buffalo wings, and french fries. It was mouth-watering, to say the least. but not cheap as this order came to $US30 before drinks.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

I ordered the fish and chips tacos, an interesting take on the English dish.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Needless to say, I was a bit disappointed with the portion size, especially with the $US12 price tag.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

It took all of two bites to finish one.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

It was definitely tasty but did not do anything to quash my appetite after a full workday.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

After wrapping up the meal, we took a walk around the miniature aircraft carrier. There was additional seating behind the bar for those who wanted to enjoy the views of New Jersey.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

But the real treat was the upper deck that offered near-360-degree views.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

This was arguably the best seat in the house.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

The views of the river were unbeatable, especially as the sun was setting.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Back down on the main deck, there are still some holdovers from the ship’s time in the Navy.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

There’s also an additional seating area near the ship’s stern with more picnic tables.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

And those wanting to see some of the ship’s inner workings need look no further than the restroom, where there’s some leftover equipment.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Come fall, the Baylander will serve the scores of Columbia University students and faculty in the area, with the main campus just a few blocks south and some university buildings visible from the ship.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

After venturing back onto dry land, I found myself still hungry.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Luckily, there was an old familiar bar waiting at the end of the pier, 123 Burger Shot Beer, where we could get some cheap hamburgers for the 30-block walk back.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider 123 Burger Shot Beer

True to name, the burgers were only a dollar.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider 123 Burger Shot Beer

While the Baylander did provide a unique and enjoyable atmosphere, I think next time I’ll fill up before getting on board.

Thomas Pallini/Business Insider The Baylander Steel Beach NYC.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.