Bayer's One A Day Brand Is In Legal Trouble [THE BRIEF]

Bayer is facing threats of a lawsuit over its One A Day marketing. The litigious centre for Science in the Public Interest sent the company a letter asking it to change its claims that vitamins provide “support” against various diseases.

NYSE Euronext just completed an agency review and selected Digitas to helm its creative and media work.

Ad Age discusses the potential merger of Mondelez and PepsiCo.

This is the McDonald’s ad people can’t get enough of.

Brands are getting more involved with advertising on Tumblr.

Digitas Boston president Barbara Goose revealed her love for Harleys on “This Week in Business.”

Five famous ad campaigns get reimagined.

JPMorgan Chase VP Joseph Nowicki and Razorfish vet John Georgopoulos joined Rapp.

Social ads company Kinetic Social just raised $8 million in funding.

