Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund face off today in the biggest game since football returned. Here's what happened the last 5 times the sides met.

Getty/Picture Alliance Robert Lewandowski scored twice the last time the two sides met.

On Tuesday night, Borussia Dortmund host reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.

The match, known as Der Klassiker, is the biggest game of soccer since the sport was halted by the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Ahead of the clash, Insider has recapped the last five meetings between the German giants.

The game kicks off at 6.30 p.m. local time (12.30 p.m. ET).

The match, known as Der Klassiker, is one of Germany’s most famous affairs, however this time around holds extra importance.

Bayern lead Dortmund by just four points at the top of the Bundesliga table, and with nine games to play, the fixture could prove pivotal in determining where the Meisterschale ends up come the end of the campaign.

Here’s what has happened on the last five occasions to two German giants have met.

Warning: expect lots of goals.

November 2019 — Bayern 4-0 Dortmund

As tends to be the case (read on to see why), Borussia Dortmund had a day to forget the last time it travelled to the Allianz Arena to face Bayern Munich.

The visitors went behind in just the 17th minute thanks to a Robert Lewandowski header, before star man Jadon Sancho was hauled off the pitch with an injury 20 minutes later.

Things quickly got worse for Dortmund in the second half, with Serge Gnabry making it 2-0 just a minute after the restart, before Lewandowski then added his second to make it three in the 76th minute.

Moments later, defender Mats Hummels deflected Ivan Perisic’s cross into his own net to complete the scoring and cap off a miserable day for Lucien Favre’s side.

August 2019 — Dortmund 2-0 Bayern

Getty/TF images

It was Jadon Sancho who stole the show when Dortmund met Bayern in this season’s DFL Supercup.

With the game goalless just after halftime, the Englishman picked up the ball deep into Bayern’s half, dribbled past four defenders, and laid the ball off to striker Paco Alcacer, who slotted home from the edge of the area for the opening goal.

20 minutes later, Sancho added Dortmund’s second, drilling the ball through keeper Manuel Neuer’s legs after being fed through by Raphael Guerreiro.

“[Bayern] won the double last year, so we tried to make a point,” Sancho said after, according the Bundesliga’s official website. “We’ve been working hard in pre-season, and today is proof of that.

“So I’m just happy for the team, and for myself, especially getting an assist and a goal. I’m just happy to get off to a good start. This might be our year!”

April 2019 — Bayern 5-0 Dortmund

Getty/TF Images

Dortmund was top of the Bundesliga with just nine games to go when it faced Bayern at the Allianz in April 2019.

However, goals from Mats Hummels (he was at Bayern at this point), Javi Martinez, Serge Gnabry, and two from Robert Lewandowski made sure Dortmund left Munich with its tail between its legs and no longer in poll position.

The thrashing moved Niko Kovac’s side one point ahead of Dortmund, a position it did not forfeit in the remaining games as it went on to win its seventh straight Bundesliga title.

November 2018 — Dortmund 3-2 Bayern

Described as “one of the most absorbing Bundesliga games in living memory” by the league’s website, Dortmund had to come from behind twice to beat Bayern at the Westfalenstadion in November 2018.

Robert Lewandowski opened the scoring in the 26th minute, before Marco Reus levelled from the spot four minutes after halftime.

Lewandowski (who would have guessed) restored Bayern’s lead two minutes later, however two fabulous goals in just six minutes from Reus and Paco Alcacer won it for the hosts.

Lewandowski thought he’d completed his hat-trick and rescued a point for Bayern in added time, only to have the goal ruled out for offside. Talk about drama.

March 2018 — Bayern 6-0 Dortmund

Getty/Christof Stache

As you can probably tell by now, Dortmund really doesn’t like playing at the Allianz.

Bayern’s demolition of Dortmund in March 2018 was the The Black and Yellows’ worst defeat in Der Klassiker since 1971 when it lost an astonishing 11-1.

A Robert Lewandowski hat-trick and goals from James Rodriguez, Thomas Muller, and Franck Ribery sealed the win for Jupp Heynckes’ side and extended its lead at the top of the Bundesliga table to a solid 17 points over second placed Schalke.

Bayern won the title the following week with a win over Augsburg, while Dortmund finished the season in fourth place.

