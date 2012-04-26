Here's The Dramatic Penalty-Kick Goal That Just Knocked Real Madrid Out The Champions League

Bayern Munich eliminated Real Madrid from the Champions League this afternoon in a thrilling penalty shootout.



With the Bayern up a goal, Real Madrid’s Sergio Ramos had a chance to tie it up going into the final round of kicks. But he flew it over the bar, Bayern’s Bastian Schweinsteiger nailed his PK, and Munich clinched the epic upset.

They’ll play Chelsea in the final in their own stadium on May 19.

Here’s the video of the final two PKs:

