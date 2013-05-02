Barcelona Gets Humiliated 7-0 In The Champions League Semifinals, Scores Awful Own Goal

Bayern Munich beat Barcelona 7-0 on aggregate to advance to the finals of the Champions League this afternoon.



It’s an absolute embarrassment for Barcelona, and a potential changing of the guard moment for world soccer.

Bayern beat them 4-0 last week in Munich, and followed it up with a 3-0 win in one of the most intimidating places in sports this afternoon. They’ll face fellow Germans Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final on May 25th at Wembley.

The second goal of the game, and sixth Munich goal of the semifinal, came on a Gerard Pique own goal. He tried to clear it over the bar, but he flubbed it and it went straight into the back of his own net:

FSC

FSC

