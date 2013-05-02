A Bayern Munich Player Scored Sweet Curling Goal Against Barcelona In The Champions League

Bayern Munich are still crushing Barcelona in the Champions League semifinals.



After pretty much wrapping up a place in the finals with a 4-0 win at home last week, they’re now up 3-0 in the second leg.

The goal came on a signature curler from Arjen Robben. He took a ball on the right side, cut into the box, and curl it into the far corner with his left foot. Just like we’ve seen him do countless times before.

The GIFs:

FSC

FSC

FSC

