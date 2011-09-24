Alabama Convicts Get To Choose Between Jail Or To Church

Photo: Peter Baer via Flikr

Residents convicted of misdemeanour offenses in Bay Minette, Alabama will now face an interesting choice: time in jail and a fine, or attending Sunday church service every week for one year.According to WKRG News, Operation Restore Our Community (ROC) goes into effect next week and is expected to help save the town a bit of money.



Bay Minette Police Chief Ike Rowland says his town could save the $75 a day it costs to house an inmate at the county jail, and help change the lives of people who may be on the wrong track.

If offenders attend all 52 services their case will be dismissed.

50-six churches in the area are participating and the accused may choose whichever one they like.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.