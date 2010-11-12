The SF Bay Bridge Is At A Standstill After A Man In An SUV Claimed To Have Explosives

Update: The man has been taken into custody. Traffic remains at a standsill.



———-

Developing situation…

According to the San Jose Mercury News, a gunman on the SF Bay Bridge has the bridge at a standstill and he claims to have an explosive.

According to SF Examiner, he has his daughter hostage, and is furious about his wife’s infidelity.

The heavy-set man, who brought his daughter with him, phoned a suicidal threat into the KCBS radio station traffic tip line Thursday morning. He said he was in a car with a gun and explosives and planned to cause problems on a Bay Area bridge, the radio station said.

Here’s an aerial pic of the situation via Sky1Ron

Photo: Sky1Ron

Here’s a shot from the bridge:

Update: A LIVE feed can be seen here.

