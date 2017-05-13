Seth Klarman's Baupost made a near $500 million bet

Baupost Group invested nearly half a billion dollars in semiconductor company Qorvo in the first quarter, a regulatory filing shows.
The Boston-based hedge fund firm invested about $US493 million in the first three months of this year, according to the firm’s first-quarter 13-F filing.
The firm also invested $US299 million in Qualcomm, the filing says.
Investors must file 13-F documents within 45 days of each quarter’s end, so Baupost’s positions may have since changed.
The filing also does not give a full picture of an investor’s portfolio, as it only shows its long stock positions, as well as options and convertible bonds.
In other words, what appears to be a long position could be hedged out by other means.
More from Rachael Levy:
- A UK hedge fund made a $US500+ million bet on Wells Fargo (WFC)
- Seth Klarman’s Baupost made a near $US500 million bet (QCOM, QRVO)
- Yes, that’s J. Peterman from ‘Seinfeld’ pitching an IPO on TV — no, that’s not the most surprising thing about it
- A new high-profile hedge fund has just made a big hire
- A $US30 billion hedge fund’s market-making arm just made a big purchase
NOW WATCH: Scott Galloway on the biggest thing in tech in 2017: Amazon could eliminate the existence of brands with voice technology
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.