Baupost, the hedge fund run by legend Seth Klarman is out.



We’re looking at it and will have details momentarily.

Here’s the table of his latest holdings. He appears to have cutback on Capitalsource, while adding to shares of Breitburn Energy. He’s also adding a stake in Multimediagames inc.

ANd here’s what he reported last quarter:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.