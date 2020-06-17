Bauer Media is getting out of Australia, selling New Idea, Women's Weekly and its other magazines just eight years after acquiring them

German publisher Bauer Media is close to ending a tumultuous eight year stint in Australia after agreeing to offload its local magazines including The Australian Women’s Weekly and New Idea to buyout fund Mercury Capital.

The Hamburg based family-owned publisher late on Tuesday struck a deal to sell its troubled Australian magazines arm to the private equity firm after months of negotiations, sources confirmed. A price for the transaction was not immediately available but the final figure is likely to be substantially smaller than the $525 million Bauer paid to buy the business in 2012.

Mercury had been in talks to buy the Australian and New Zealand operations last year, but the discussions fell apart when Bauer’s acquisition of Seven’s Pacific Magazines was delayed by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.

Once the deal between Bauer and Pacific was completed, The Sydney Morning Herald and The Age revealed that the conversations had been revived. Sources previously said that a bid from Mercury, run by venture capitalist Clark Perkins, was dependent on the success of the Seven deal.

For Bauer’s global chief executive Yvonne Bauer, the sale is a much-needed exit from Australia and from the business her family bought from Nine Entertainment Co (owner of this masthead) for $525 million in 2012.

Six chief executives have led Bauer since it took over Australian Consolidated Press eight years ago. Since the transaction – which was considered to be well over market value – Bauer has axed major magazine titles including Dolly, Cleo, Cosmopolitan, Men’s Style, ZOOWeekly, People and The Picture magazines and hundreds of publishing jobs have been lost.

The future of Australia’s magazine publishing industry and Bauer looked more optimistic late last year when, after years of talks, Bauer announced plans to acquire Seven West Media’s magazine arm for $40 million. The merger with Pacific Magazines, which published New Idea, Marie Claire and That’s Life!, was considered imperative for the magazine industry which is under financial pressure due to reduced circulation and lower spending from advertisers.

But economic factors related to the coronavirus pandemic put further pressure on the embattled publisher in recent months. Bauer, like many media companies, experienced dramatic falls in advertising spending and tried to renegotiate the terms of its acquisition of Pacific, which published New Idea, Marie Claire and That’s Life!. Sources said almost all executives involved in the sale at the company’s Hamburg headquarters have since lost their jobs. Due to coronavirus restrictions in New Zealand, Bauer also shut its local operation.

Once the Bauer and Pacific deal was completed the business started aggressively slashing costs through mass redundancies and suspension of print magazines, which sources said was an attempt to shore up the business for a sale. About 60 Pacific staff were told they would be made redundant in their first couple of days at the newly merged business.

The cuts were in addition to almost 200 Pacific roles axed last December before the merger. Bauer also axed 70 jobs before sale completion and has suspended print production of titles including Elle, Harper’s Bazaar, NW, OK!, Men’s Health and Women’s Health, which have not returned to print. But Mr Hill has publicly said he is confident most will return in print-form.

This article was originally published by the Sydney Morning Herald. Read the original here.

