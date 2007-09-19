Bauer Gets Two Mag Editors For Price Of One

<

Bauer Publishing is known as the anti-Conde Nast when it comes to overhead and employee perks. But this is an extremely cost-conscious move: It’s replacing the editor in chief of its Life & Style Weekly with the editor in chief of its In Touch Weekly — who is keeping his old job as well. Richard Spencer will pull double duty, replacing Mark Pasetsky.



Advertising Age’s Nat Ives reports that People and US clone In Touch is doing well, with circ up 10.2% in first half of this year but Life & Style is lagging at 6.8%. Ad pages, meanwhile, are doing well at both titles:

Bauer originally relied almost entirely on newsstand sales at the celebrity weeklies, in fact, but has recently been pushing aggressively to build their ad sales. During the first half, ad pages at In Touch expanded 30.8% to 516.9 and grew 51.8% to 321.5 at Life & Style, according to the Publishers Information Bureau. Us Weekly, by comparison, increased ad sales 7.7% to 983.2 during the first half. People saw ad sales slip 1.5% to 1,812.1 but remains the unchallenged category champion.

