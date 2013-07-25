Bauble Bar's New In-Store App Solved A Huge Problem With Personalised Jewelry

This post is part of the “Future of Business” series, which examines how cutting-edge technologies are rapidly reshaping our world, from how businesses run to how we live. “The Future of Business” is sponsored by SAP. See more posts in the series »



Bauble Bar is known for its personalised monogram necklaces, bracelets, and rings.

But the retailer thought that customers would be more likely to buy the jewelry if they could see what it looked like. Some fonts might not look good with corresponding letters, and Bauble Bar wondered if it was possible that possible that sales could improve if customers could better visualise the product.

Stumped, the affordable jewelry start-up turned to development firm Gin Lane.

“As businesses move to online, we increasingly see these logistical challenges,” Gin Lane founder Emmett Shine told us. “We wanted to find a way to visualise the monograms in a way that customers would be easy for customers to use.”

The team at Gin Lane created a user-friendly instant visualizer that can be used on iPads in Bauble Bar’s NYC retail locations.

Customers start by providing their name and initials:

Then, they can see how any name or colour would look with the letters they provided:

They can even spin the necklace around:

And see how it would look from different colours and angles:

The tool created a fun, interactive element for customers to engage with in stores.

Gin Lane’s visualizer also solved a huge problem for Bauble Bar. When consumers could see what their product would look like, they were much more comfortable in buying the items.

