‘Batwoman’ crew member says Ruby Rose was a ‘dictator to work for,’ countering actress’ set complaints

Ruby Rose as Katy Kane on ‘Batwoman.’ Dean Buscher/The CW — © 2019 The CW Network, LLC.

A production assistant said Ruby Rose was a “dictator” on the set of “Batwoman.”

They countered claims made by Rose that the show’s producers created a toxic work environment.

Warner Bros. also refuted her Rose’s claims, saying she was fired due to multiple complaints.

A production assistant for “Batwoman” has countered Ruby Rose’s allegations of a toxic workplace and called her a “dictator” in a statement to Comic Book Resources.

Last week, Ruby Rose posted a series of statements on her Instagram stories slamming “Batwoman” producers, showrunners, and former Warner Bros. Television Chief Peter Roth for working conditions that she said led to her departure from the show, including having to return to filming 10 days after a severe injury.

Rose was the star of The CW “Arrowverse” spin-off show, but left abruptly last year after its first season in May 2020. Whilst reports initially suggested she had left of her own accord, Warner Bros. Television Group responded to Rose’s accusations last week in a statement to Insider saying she was fired due to “multiple complaints about workplace behavior.”

Alexander J. Baxter, who worked on Season 1 of “Batwoman,” told CBR that Rose was the real problem on the set of “Batwoman.”

“The production company was professional, dialed in, and in every way fantastic. The crew was lovely, hard-working, and dedicated to countless night shoots, it sounded to be an amazing experience in the making,” Baxter told CBR.

“Then came Ruby Rose… She stormed off set, she yelled at people, and whenever she interacted with any of us production assistants, we were disregarded as the trash we picked up. She was a dictator to work for, and having been nothing but a production assistant eager to get into the industry, she made me consider quitting.”

Ruby Rose as Kate Kane/Batwoman on season one of ‘Batwoman.’ Katie Yu/The CW

In his statement, Baxter said Rose was late for most of her days, did not have her lines memorized, and was rude to the crew. Baxter also said that a friend of Rose’s told him she was partying and getting high the nights before she showed up late to work.

“She was a horrible star and made so many of us feel like we were helping make a show for a dictator,” He added. “When I read her article claiming that the production was at fault, it infuriated me because having been there, I don’t wanna stand by and let her badmouth a company that she tried to screw over. No matter how bad your day, you have no right to be cruel. And season 1 was her reign of cruelty.”

Representatives for Rose did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

The PA did not respond specifically to Rose’s accusations that a crewmember received third-degree burns over his whole body during filming or that The CW refused to help a PA who was paralyzed in an accident on set forcing her to start a GoFundMe.

Other stars from Batwoman have also refuted Rose’s claims.

Dougray Scott (Jacob Kane through season two), who Rose claimed had abused women on the set of “Batwoman,” told Insider via a statement: “I absolutely and completely refute the defamatory and damaging claims made against me by her; they are entirely made up and never happened.”

Camrus Johnson, who plays Luke Fox on the series, also tweeted: “But yea fam, she [Rose] was fired. And it is VERY hard to be fired when you’re the lead. Imagine what u have to do for that 2 happen.”