'Batwoman' almost introduced the Batmobile on season 1, but then COVID-19 changed their plans

The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC The Batmobile makes its first appearance on ‘Batwoman’ on the show’s season two premiere.

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for season two of “Batwoman.”

The Batmobile makes its debut on the season two premiere.

Showrunner Caroline Dries told Insider we could have seen the vehicle at the end of season one if it wasn’t for the coronavirus.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Bruce Wayne’s Batmobile makes its first appearance on Sunday’s season two premiere of “Batwoman,” but fans almost saw it sooner.

“We actually originally had plans to see it at the end of season one, and that’s when we started designing it, but COVID had other plans for us,” “Batwoman” showrunner Caroline Dries told Insider during a media day for The CW series.

“So it actually worked out great, I will say, that we got to introduce it as a new character in the premiere,” Dries continued. “It just feels a little bit more premiere worthy.”

The Batmobile appears on Sunday’s premiere when Tommy Elliot (Warren Christie), posing as Bruce Wayne, infiltrates the Batcave and steals it. He then uses the vehicle to pursue Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) to steal Batwoman’s suit so he can rule over Gotham as a Batman imposter.

Chevrolet For comparison, here’s a shot of a blue mid-engined 2020 C8 Corvette.

If the car looked familiar, it’s because the design was inspired by a newer Corvette.

“It’s based on a new Corvette chassis,” Dries said. “So we then VFX the wings and all the extra gack on it.”



Read more:

‘Batwoman’ star Javicia Leslie is ‘very honoured’ to be playing the iconic hero, especially after US Capitol riots



It’s a serious upgrade from the motorcycle Kate Kane (Ruby Rose) took around Gotham on season one.

After Rose stepped down from the role last May, Leslie took over as Batwoman this season as the first Black actress to play the superhero.

“We’ll see as she kind of takes it on as her own set of wheels,” Dries said of Ryan Wilder’s Batwoman. “It’s just super fun. It’s just a whole new world of different gadgets that can fly out of there and different stunt sequences we can do.”

The CW — © 2020 The CW Network, LLC Batwoman gets a new suit and a new ride on season two of ‘Batwoman.’

“Batwoman” star Javicia Leslie previously told Insider she’d love to take the vehicle for a spin this season.

During the network’s media day for the show, Leslie teased that we’ll see her inside the iconic Batmobile at some point.

“I’m definitely not doing like the stunt scenes with the vehicle,” Leslie told a group of reporters Friday. “The most I’ll do is if they need me to pull into the scene, I’ll pull into the scene.”

“But I’m terrified,” she admitted. “That’s a very expensive car and I don’t have the money if something happened.”

“Batwoman” airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on The CW.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.