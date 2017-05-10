Everything you need to know about 'Battlegrounds' -- an unfinished game that's already made $60 million

PlayerUnknown’s “Battlegrounds” is a video game that’s still in development, but that hasn’t stopped millions of people from downloading it and playing. Reporter Ben Gilbert explains why this game is so addicting.
Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook
More from Ben Gilbert:
- 10 crucial recipes for surviving in ‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’
- Everything we know about the new ‘Call of Duty,’ which is returning to World War II
- The only recipe you need to conquer the delightfully tough new ‘Legend of Zelda’ game (NTDOY)
- If you love ‘BioShock,’ you need to see this gorgeous new game
- The crazy new game that pits 100 people against each other on a deserted island will come to consoles
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.