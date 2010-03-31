Battleground: Nevada's State Government Squares Off Against Itself Over Health Care

Health care reform has drawn the Nevada state government into a political sand storm as its attorney general, Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, is refusing to back Republican Nevada Governor Jim Gibbons in his fight against the bill.



14 states have filed legal complaint against the bill, which seeks set up state level health insurance exchanges.

These states are contending that the exchanges are a federal infringement on state’s rights.

States may choose to delay the bills execution by stalling the health care exchange portion in courts or refusing to exercise its provisions.

The home state of Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, Nevada has become ground zero in the state’s political battle over health care reform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.