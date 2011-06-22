Battlefield 3 And Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 On PlayStation Vita: Who Strikes First?

Every gamer who saw the PlayStation Vita’s second analogue stick had visions of first person shooters dancing in their heads. Finally, after years of messing with the PSP’s analogue nub, players would be able to control these games in all their dual stick glory.



Of course, there are plenty of reasons to love Vita, reasons that would make first person gaming sublime, such as the inclusion of 3G and that glorious five-inch screen.

With this in mind, it’s only a matter of time before a company brings an FPS to the device, opening the door for numerous console ports.

Top of the list: Battlefield 3 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the year’s two biggest first person shooters.

Being able to play Modern Warfare 3 on the go would be sweet.

Both Electronic Arts (Battlefield) and Activision (Call of Duty) are set to collide this holiday shopping season, with those explosive games debuting October 25 and November 8, respectively, across Xbox 360, PlayStation 3 and PC.

Thus far, neither publisher has officially announced plans to bring those games (or spin-offs) to Sony’s highly anticipated machine.

Barring a surprise, it’s probably too late to expect a launch day release, largely because Sony has yet to reveal Vita’s official release date.

On the flip side, Battlefield would be equally cool.

On that note, both EA and Activision have a lot to gain from throwing support behind the system, especially when it comes to helping Sony sell units. Having Battlefield 3 and/or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 available for Vita would definitely result in systems flying off shelves.

The big question, of course, is the following: which publisher jumps first?

We would guess EA. The company’s recent obsession with Call of Duty (more like dismantling it) suggests a Battlefield port for Vita is on the way, perhaps in time for the system’s U.S. launch or shortly thereafter. By doing that, the publisher would be able to sell additional copies across another platform, further extending the game’s reach.

Activision, meanwhile, already has a dedicated user base hungry for COD. Modern Warfare 3 would sell 1:1 with Vita, especially if it means competing against fellow PlayStation 3 owners through cross platform play.

Regardless of which franchise hits Vita, gamers will benefit the most from this heated competition.

