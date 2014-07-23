Tripoli's International Airport Has Turned Into A Surreal Battleground [PHOTOS]

What’s being called the worst fighting since the country’s 2011 revolution is gripping Libya, and the capital’s international airport is one of the prime battlegrounds.

Last Monday, clashes between secular and Islamist militants at Tripoli’s central airport left the place in ruins, reportedly destroying 90% of the aircraft parked there.

Fighting has continued throughout the week, with clashes intensifying within the past two days. Forty-seven people have been killed, with 120 more injured in the fighting through Saturday, reports the Libya Herald.

The Herald also reports that five more people died, and 20 were wounded, in fighting on Sunday.

The pictures of the chaos have been flooding Twitter:











.@FlightDKM: Nice while it lasted. Libyan’s first #Airbus A330-200, trashed at Tripoli after just a year. pic.twitter.com/NCo7M78sSY

— Benet Wilson (@AvQueenBenet) July 22, 2014

State of the art Airbus A330 totally destroyed today at Tripoli International Airport. Only 2 years old #Tripoli pic.twitter.com/ENsPkgQXse

— O AlBarghathi (@LibyanPilot) July 20, 2014

Fight for Tripoli Airport between rival Libyan Militias leaves 47 dead in one week. via @AP http://t.co/yBRT2IuUaI pic.twitter.com/RtJDko9U7v

— Tarek Fatah ਤਾਰਿਕ (@TarekFatah) July 21, 2014

This is the scene at the Tripoli airport, which is now a battleground in Libya: http://t.co/QKHOI8lFpZ pic.twitter.com/xXctdqIwfS

— Mashable (@mashable) July 22, 2014

Libyan CRJ 900 next generation in flames earlier today #Tripoli airport pic.twitter.com/Ew0Ofbi4hF

— O AlBarghathi (@LibyanPilot) July 20, 2014

The foreign minister of Libya’s interim government recently told the U.N. Security Council that his country is in danger of becomming a “failed state,” and leaders have hinted that international forces might be needed to stabilise the situation.

