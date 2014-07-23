Tripoli's International Airport Has Turned Into A Surreal Battleground [PHOTOS]

Allan Smith
Screen Shot 2014 07 22 at 5.06.57 PMTwitter | @Daudoo

What’s being called the worst fighting since the country’s 2011 revolution is gripping Libya, and the capital’s international airport is one of the prime battlegrounds.

Last Monday, clashes between secular and Islamist militants at Tripoli’s central airport left the place in ruins, reportedly destroying 90% of the aircraft parked there.

Fighting has continued throughout the week, with clashes intensifying within the past two days. Forty-seven people have been killed, with 120 more injured in the fighting through Saturday, reports the Libya Herald.

RTR3Z2M2Hani Amara | Reuters

The Herald also reports that five more people died, and 20 were wounded, in fighting on Sunday.

RTR3ZLBXHani Amara | Reuters

The pictures of the chaos have been flooding Twitter:





The foreign minister of Libya’s interim government recently told the U.N. Security Council that his country is in danger of becomming a “failed state,” and leaders have hinted that international forces might be needed to stabilise the situation.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.