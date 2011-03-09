WATCH Dramatic Footage From The Battle Of Zawiya

The military and the rebels have been fighting over the western town of Zawiyah, near Tripoli. Battles continues today as Qaddafi sends 50 tanks and 120 pickup trucks into the fray.



Sky New’s Alex Crawford just posted this incredible video of firefights over the weekend. Gunfire begins about one minute in. Warning: Contains some gruesome footage of injuries.

