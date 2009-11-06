Battle Of Wall Street Bust Books, Day 3: Gasparino Still Pounding Away At Sorkin

It looks like Charlie Gasparino is not fading in his battle with Andrew Ross Sorkin for bragging rights to the biggest bestselling blockbuster about the Wall Street collapse.



Gasparino came out swinging hard, with The Sellout leaping ahead of Sorkin’s Too Big to Fail on Amazon’s bestseller list. Many expected that after the initial burst of buying on the day the book was released, Gasparino’s book would fade.

But it isn’t fading relative to Sorkin. Sorkin’s book has sank from 22 on the list when we last checked in all the way down to 27. Gasparino, who was at 13 in our first check, is at 15 as of 3:10 today.

Could Gasparino, whose book is literally the lightweight in this match, pull a major upset?

We’ll keep you posted!

