Japanese Finance Ministry Readies For "The Battle Of The Yen"

Photo: Ivan Walsh via Flickr

Japan’s Ministry of Finance says it is ready for “the battle of the yen,” (via CNBC) which suggests the country will intervene in the market to prevent the yen’s appreciation.No word on what, when, or how that action will be taken as of yet. But worth noting that they’re on it.



The yen has declined from yesterday’s heights already and stabilised around 79 to the USD.

