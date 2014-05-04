Battle Of The Brands: Yelp Throws Major Shade At Foursquare In Its IOS Update

Yelp has a new neighbour in the local search market, and we have a feeling there won’t be a welcome party.

Tristan Walker pointed out that Yelp’s update text, which shows up when you see “what’s new,” seems to be throwing major shade at Foursquare’s recent deal.

Foursquare’s new deal leaves the popular check-in app split into two separate apps, hence the dig.

The newly rebranded Foursquare will get rid of its check-in features and will compete with apps like Yelp, focusing solely on local recommendations. The second app, Swarm, will have check-in capability and show users which of their friends are nearby.

Indeed, it seems Yelp might be threatened by Foursquare taking some real estate in the local search space.

Foursquare’s blog states,

We believe local search should be personalised to your tastes and informed by the people you trust. The opinions of actual experts should matter, not just strangers. An app should be able answer questions like ‘give me a great date dinner spot’ and not just ‘tell me the nearest gas station.’ We’re right now putting the final touches on this new, discovery-focused version of Foursquare. It will be polished and ready for you later this summer.

And Yelp’s mission has always been “to connect people with great local businesses.”

If Yelp thinks it’s being confident in its iOS update text, it hasn’t convinced audiences:

