Al-Jazeera's Incredible Photos From "The Battle Of Tahrir Square"

Photo: Al-Jazeera

Al-Jazeera has published a riveting series of pictures from yesterday’s incredible clashes between pro and anti-Mubarak forces. They’re distributed under a Creative Commons licence to get the images out to the public, amidst a government eager to crackdown on media.We’ve plucked out several of the best ones.



WARNING: Several feature injured or captured protesters, and may not be suitable for the squeamish.

