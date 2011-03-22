Here Are 5 Films Stopped Short By Japan's Earthquake (And 3 That Are Poised For A Big Delay)

The earthquake and tsunami in Japan set off rough currents along the California coast — but Hollywood is feeling reverberations of a different kind.



Several films with too-soon vibes and too-close themes have been pulled, shelved or otherwise yanked from the view of Japanese audiences in the aftermath of the catastrophe.

And depending on both the way the incident unfolds and the duration of the public’s attention to it, more films may be scrapped, changed or postponed indefinitely — much like in America after 9/11, when “Collateral Damage” and “Big Trouble” had their openings delayed for months.

'Battle: Los Angeles' dominated the U.S. box office upon its release two weeks ago. But its release in Japan has been postponed indefinitely, thanks to the fact that the disaster flick is just one long stretch of destruction and death. This Clint Eastwood pic, which opened in Japan in February, opens on a devastating tsunami -- so officials quickly yanked it from 180 theatres. Officials haven't kicked James Cameron's underwater thriller out of Japan, but it won't open on its originally scheduled date of April 22, either. The sequel to Japanese director Takeshi Kitano's 2010 crime family drama is rumoured to be delaying production indefinitely. The documentary on the nuclear arms race was ruled iffy for Japanese viewers, many of whom are currently living in fear of their threatened nuclear reactors. The film's April 16 release date has been scratched altogether. Hugh Jackman is set to reprise his Marvel character -- but Fox had planned to shoot most of the 2012-skedded film in Japan and will have to scramble to find new locations. (Plus, director Darren Aronofsky dropped out of the project last week.) Naomi Watts and Ewan McGregor recently wrapped 'Impossible,' a film set during the 2004 Thailand tsunami -- but distributor Summit Entertainment will likely wait a long time before scheduling its theatrical run. The Deepwater Horizon adaptation may have a long slog through development. The Participant Media drama based on last year's explosion of the BP oil rig Deepwater Horizon is still being written -- so by the time it's ready, Japan's disaster will have receded into recent history. But that doesn't mean that securing talent and a budget for the film will be easy right now -- which means the project may see a lot of early setbacks. Now check out the TV shows poised to be pulled, if their stars' choices are any indication. Click here to see the shows already abandoned by their stars >>

