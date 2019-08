Bzzt! is a three-wheeled pod taxi which is battery-powered. It can run for around 45 miles before needing a charge. It was designed in Sweden to combat congestion problems in city centres.

So far, it has completed 3,000 trips in Gothenburg and the company is planning to roll out more pods in Stockholm.

Produced by Claudia Romeo

