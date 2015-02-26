A recent poll suggests battery life is still a major concern for iPhone owners

A recent poll conducted by Apple blog 9to5Mac suggests that iPhone owners are still concerned with the battery life of the device, with 60% of respondents in favour of Apple increasing the thickness of the next iPhone to include a larger battery.

Over 3,100 people responded to the poll, and more than 90% said they’d like the next iPhone to feature better battery life by either seeking improvements in the iPhone’s chip or by actually making the phone thicker.

Only 7% of readers said that they were happy with the current battery life of the iPhone.

As can be the case with reader polls, 9to5Mac admits that the relatively small sample size of 3,100 people is “not scientific,” but points out that the results further support The Wall Street Journal’s recent article that reached the same conclusions.

“There’s every reason to believe, especially as phones approach a level of thinness that suggests further slimming might make them less durable, that phone makers might turn their attention to the battery next,” Christopher Mims wrote in The Wall Street Journal. “But only, I think, if consumers demand it.”

Apple has continually focused on slimming down the iPhone with each new iteration, and Apple CEO Tim Cook used it as a selling point in the iPhone 6’s launch, calling 6.9 mm phone “the thinnest iPhone yet.” Jony Ive has also mentioned that the iPhone 6’s rounded edges were designed to make the device feel thinner, which turned out to be a factor in Apple’s decision to introduce iPhones with larger screens.

Of course, these poll results suggest that iPhone owners are more than happy with the current thickness of the iPhone 6, and are now concerned more with battery life than marginal improvements to device’s silhouette.

You can voice your own opinion on the matter by participating in the poll over at 9to5Mac.

