For Just A Few Billion Dollars, You Could Own London's Iconic Battersea Power Station

The powerstation is illuminated before the 2010 general elections

Photo: Getty / Chris Jackson

For the first time it its history, London’s iconic Battersea Power Station will be sold on the open market.Stephan Miles-Brown, Head of Residential Development at Knight Frank, described the iconic building as being “as iconic as the Chrysler Building in New York or the Eiffel Tower and familiar to people who may have never even been to London.”



The scheme includes 39.1 acre freehold site, as well as the building itself, said to be Europe’s largest brick building. The renovation of the building is thought to cost £150 million ($237 million), plus a £200 million ($317 million) contribution to an extension of the London Underground.

However, the iconic building has a tough history. Many have tried to takeover the space and failed.

The BBC reports that the hope is that the sale will cover current owners Real Estate Opportunities’ £502 million ($795 million) in debts from the project, which were called in by creditors last year.

