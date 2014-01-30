Tired SWAT Police Give Up On Battering Ram, Just 'Ask To Be Let In' [VIDEO]

These poor guys are allegedly from Turkey’s Special Operations Police — really just SWAT — and they can’t seem to get through this door.

In the end, as the post on Liveleak says, they simply beckon whomever’s inside to unlock and open the door.

Some unsuspecting elderly man (one wonders if he even heard the racket) pulls open the door and the SWAT guys continue with their raid as usual.

Strange:

